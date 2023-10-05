Thursday, October 05, 2023
Terror attack at police station foiled

APP
October 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Dera police on Wednesday foiled a terror attack at the Kulachi Police Station, forcing terrorists to flee.

According to police officials, 8 to 10 armed assailants attacked the police station around 11:00 am. The terrorists fired two rocket and then opened indiscriminate fire at the police station. However, the police were on high alert and retaliated forcefully. Immediately after the attack, a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and cordoned off the area.

APP

