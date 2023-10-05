Thar Foundation organises free eye camp in Tharparkar

KARACHI -Thar Foundation (TF) recently organized a three-day free eye camp, achieving a remarkable milestone in the field of eye health in Tharparkar by providing consultations to over 100 people from the local communities. Through this initiative, Thar Foundation, in collaboration with Al-Baseer Eye Hospitals Karachi, conducted 109 free eye surgeries saving individuals from experiencing blindness. This significant accomplishment underscores TF’s unwavering commitment to improving health and enhancing overall well-being and quality of life in the Tharparkar region and its surrounding areas.

With a focus on ensuring a healthier future for the community, Thar Foundation’s efforts have extended beyond just cataract surgeries. The Foundation has also undertaken a comprehensive approach to eye health, which includes supporting 1,200 people through eye screening initiatives.

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer Thar Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the organization’s accomplishments, saying, “Preventing over 100 people from experiencing blindness and preserving their sight is a commendable effort and achievement of Thar Foundation. The Foundation team remains dedicated to enhancing lives and fostering a brighter, healthier future for the communities we serve.”