The Unfortunate Saga 

Commercial aviation is a high­ly competitive and regulat­ed service-oriented industry in­volved in the safe transportation of revenue passengers in a com­fortable environment with min­imal risks, including limitations on the carriage of dangerous goods, to ensure passenger safe­ty. It shares many similarities with the hospitality business, with the primary objective being customer satisfaction and deter­mining revenues earned. It is sub­ject to oversight by both its own Civil Aviation Authority and that of every country it overflies or lands in. An airline must submit to international and national reg­ulatory controls and conform to safety standards to operate on in­ternational routes. Unfortunate­ly, due to scrutiny by EASA, which oversees CAA’s regulatory capa­bilities, PIA, an airline regulat­ed by it, faces restrictions on its European flight operations. This loss of credibility has resulted in massive losses. Commercial avia­tion is distinct from military avi­ation, which operates on a com­mand-and-control structure to achieve a mission, regardless of the risks involved. Internation­al aviation industry practice dic­tates that emergency drills and anti-hijacking exercises are con­ducted on mock or grounded air­craft declared unfit for service. Numerous grounded aircraft, in­cluding an unserviceable B747-300, are parked in Karachi, where these exercises can be safely per­formed. However, on February 27, 2020, a serviceable PIA B777, having just landed back in Kara­chi, was assigned for an anti-hi­jacking drill by armed airport se­curity units, resulting in extensive damage to a $70 million airwor­thy aircraft. Currently, three B777 aircraft remain grounded due to this criminal mismanagement.

AM Nur Khan’s parting gift to PIA was the acquisition of Ho­tel Roosevelt in NYC and Hotel Scribe in Paris to supplement its revenues as assets. However, PIA Investments has become a vic­tim of gross mismanagement and abuse by a select group of execu­tives, turning it into a liability. PIA and its subsidiary urgently need qualified and experienced pro­fessionals at the helm, free from bureaucratic or political interfer­ence, with a CAA capable of per­forming its regulatory functions to ensure their survival.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.