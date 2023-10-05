The Unfortunate Saga 

Commercial aviation is a highly competitive and regulated service-oriented industry involved in the safe transportation of revenue passengers in a comfortable environment with minimal risks, including limitations on the carriage of dangerous goods, to ensure passenger safety. It shares many similarities with the hospitality business, with the primary objective being customer satisfaction and determining revenues earned. It is subject to oversight by both its own Civil Aviation Authority and that of every country it overflies or lands in. An airline must submit to international and national regulatory controls and conform to safety standards to operate on international routes. Unfortunately, due to scrutiny by EASA, which oversees CAA’s regulatory capabilities, PIA, an airline regulated by it, faces restrictions on its European flight operations. This loss of credibility has resulted in massive losses. Commercial aviation is distinct from military aviation, which operates on a command-and-control structure to achieve a mission, regardless of the risks involved. International aviation industry practice dictates that emergency drills and anti-hijacking exercises are conducted on mock or grounded aircraft declared unfit for service. Numerous grounded aircraft, including an unserviceable B747-300, are parked in Karachi, where these exercises can be safely performed. However, on February 27, 2020, a serviceable PIA B777, having just landed back in Karachi, was assigned for an anti-hijacking drill by armed airport security units, resulting in extensive damage to a $70 million airworthy aircraft. Currently, three B777 aircraft remain grounded due to this criminal mismanagement.
AM Nur Khan’s parting gift to PIA was the acquisition of Hotel Roosevelt in NYC and Hotel Scribe in Paris to supplement its revenues as assets. However, PIA Investments has become a victim of gross mismanagement and abuse by a select group of executives, turning it into a liability. PIA and its subsidiary urgently need qualified and experienced professionals at the helm, free from bureaucratic or political interference, with a CAA capable of performing its regulatory functions to ensure their survival.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.