TIKTOK Social media app shuts shop after Indonesia ban

JAKARTA-Social media app TikTok is suspending its online shopping service in Indonesia to comply with new rules in South East Asia’s biggest economy. The country’s government says the regulations are aimed to help protect local physical and online retailers. Indonesia was the first country to pilot the app’s e-commerce service in 2021 and became one of the biggest markets for TikTok Shop. Last week, Indonesia announced regulations that would force TikTok to split its shopping feature from the popular video sharing service in the country. Announcing the measures, Indonesia’s trade minister Zulkifli Hasan said: “Now, e-commerce cannot become social media. It is separated.” He also told social media platforms they had a week to comply with the new rules or risk losing their licence to operate in the country. The announcement came after Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said last month: “We need to be careful with e-commerce. It can be very good if there are regulations but can turn bad if there aren’t any regulations.”