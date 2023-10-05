Traffic police crackdown on unlicenced drivers

LAHORE - City Traffic Police launched a stringent crackdown on unlicensed car and motorcycle drivers here in Lahore on Wednesday. They were leaving no room for exceptions, with every driver’s license being thoroughly checked. In cases of traffic violations, the top priority was verifying the driver’s posses­sion of a valid license. According to a spokesman of the City Traffic Police, if a driver is found with­out a valid license, he will face a penalty in addi­tion to other violation fines. Specifically, driving a car without a license incurs a fine of 2,000 ru­pees. Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze said that over 255,000 drivers were warned of driving without a valid license, indicating the severity of the issue in the past year. Notably, more than 500,000 individuals with learner permits received warnings during the previous year. However, the City Traffic Police in Lahore was also focused on facilitating citizens by providing license services to over 700,000 individuals during the same pe­riod. To make the process more convenient for citizens, four centers would operate seven days a week round the clock,he concluded.

SSP DISTRIBUTES WELFARE FUND CHEQUES AMONG POLICE VETERANS

On the special instructions of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, the process of distribution of welfare funds among police employees is go­ing on. SSP Admin Atif Nazir distributed cheques of welfare funds among police veterans and par­ents of special children at the CCPO office here on Wednesday.