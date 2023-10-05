Thursday, October 05, 2023
Two killed in separate road mishaps

Agencies
October 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A youth was killed after an over speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle near Gulbai Bridge in the metropolis on Wednesday, rescue sources said.
According to details, a reckless driven vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying a youth. As a result of accident, bike rider identified as Israr was killed on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.
Meanwhile, a youth was killed and four others injured when an over speeding passenger bus hit a motorcycle loader in Hyderabad, police said.
According to details, a reckless driven passenger bus rammed into a motorcycle loader, killing a youth identified as Altaf Solani in the accident while four other sustained serious wounds. Bus driver fled the scene.
The body and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of wounded person was also stated to be critical. The police impounded the bus and after registering a case against the driver at large started raids for his arrest.

