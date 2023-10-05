Two martyred, 3 injured in Chaghi explosion

QUETTA - At least two people were martyred and three others were wounded in a roadside explosion in Balochistan’s Chaghi area on Wednesday, police and rescue officials said.
According to the Levies force, the blast took place in Chaghi bazaar when a security forces vehicle was passing by. Security forces surrounded the area, while the wounded were moved to Dalbandin hospital for medical treatment, Levies said. The latest terrorist attack comes just a few days after more than 60 people died in two separate suicide attacks in Balochistan’s Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city. In light of the increase in attacks, Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti announced the November 1 deadline for the illegal “aliens”, including Afghan illegal immigrants, to leave the county voluntarily. The caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year.