Thursday, October 05, 2023
Two martyred, 3 injured in Chaghi explosion

Agencies
October 05, 2023
QUETTA  -  At least two people were martyred and three others were wounded in a roadside explosion in Baloch­istan’s Chaghi area on Wednesday, police and rescue officials said.

According to the Lev­ies force, the blast took place in Chaghi bazaar when a security forc­es vehicle was passing by. Security forces sur­rounded the area, while the wounded were moved to Dalbandin hospi­tal for medical treatment, Levies said. The latest ter­rorist attack comes just a few days after more than 60 people died in two sep­arate suicide attacks in Ba­lochistan’s Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city. In light of the increase in attacks, Inter­im Interior Minister Sar­faraz Bugti announced the November 1 deadline for the illegal “aliens”, includ­ing Afghan illegal immi­grants, to leave the county voluntarily. The caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year.

