Two Pakistanis martyred as Afghan sentry opens fire at Friendship Gate

ISPR says another child wounded in unprovoked gunfire occurred at Chaman border crossing n Pak troops exercise extreme restraint to avoid collateral damage n Afghan authorities urged to hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities.
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Two innocent Pakistanis including a twelve-year-old boy embraced martyrdom in an unprovoked firing by an Afghan sentry employed at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan when the Afghan sentry opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan. Another child got injured in the incident, the ISPR said.
Own troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage. Dead bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.
Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities. The Afghan authorities are also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.
Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations; however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose.
‘CTD OPERATION’
During an operation in Buner district, the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Malakand teams thwarted a major terrorist plot by arresting four militants associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). At a presser, CTD DIG Imran Shahid said the arrested terrorists were involved in a range of terrorist activities, including targeted killings, extortion, and other acts of terrorism. They were captured with a substantial quantity of weaponry, including explosives, hand grenades, and firearms.
The arrestees have been identified as Wajid Ali, a resident of Ghazi Khan in Buner; Rahmanuddin, a resident of Arandu in Lower Chitral; Najmuddin, a resident of Dokda in Buner; and Ayaz Khan, a resident of Charamar Sultanwas in Buner.
The recovered weaponry includes four hand grenades, two 9mm pistols with 23 rounds, one 30-bore pistol with 30 rounds, two Android mobile phones, and a substantial quantity of ammunition, including 132 rounds of 7mm, 53 rounds of 30-bore, and 17 rounds of 9mm. Additionally, six kilograms of explosives, 10 primacards, four detonators, one dagger, one Pakistani passport under the name Wajid Ali, and one Pakistani national identity card under the name Najmuddin were also seized.
The operation was conducted near the Bakhra check-post, situated within the jurisdiction of Daggar Police Station. Wajid Ali and Rahmanuddin were arrested while traveling on a motorcycle, and both were linked to the mentioned criminal activities.
During the interrogation, Wajid Ali, one of the arrested militants and the group’s commander, revealed that the TTP was responsible for numerous activities in the Gokand Khel Dara area. The group targeted individuals for extortion, carried out targeted killings, and engaged in other destructive activities. Wajid Ali also disclosed that they had received arms and ammunition from Afghanistan and were operating in coordination with TTP commander Mufti Sajjad, who is based in Afghanistan.
The other arrested individuals, Rahmanuddin, Najmuddin, and Ayaz Khan, were also involved in criminal activities orchestrated by the TTP, including the targeting of local personalities and the illicit transfer of arms and ammunition.