UoP holds event to mark 74th founding anniversary of China

Peshawar - The University of Peshawar’s China Study Centre, in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Friendship Association’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, organized a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the 74th Founding Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday (October 4) at the China Study Centre.

The event featured Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Minister for Science and Technology, IT, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the esteemed Chief Guest. Prof. Dr. Kausar Takrim, Director of the China Study Centre at the University of Peshawar, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Deans, Faculty members, students, and government and media officials. She highlighted the remarkable journey of China, founded on the principles of socialism, unity, and prosperity for its people.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani, Secretary-General of the Pakistan- China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, delved into China’s history, emphasizing its enduring struggles and impressive economic growth. He underscored the unique bond between Pakistan and China, characterized by mutual support during challenging times.

Dr. Najeeb Ullah praised the China Study Centre for fostering closer ties between the two nations through higher education and people-to-people interactions. He encouraged students to explore Chinese culture, history, and civilization, recognizing the need for Pakistan to learn from China, particularly in the fields of science, technology, and economic growth.

Dr Najeeb highlighted the significance of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and skilled labour in economic growth, drawing attention to China’s strategic use of FDI to become a global leader across various industries. He revealed plans to initiate bankable feasibility studies in agriculture, mining, information technology, and energy sectors in collaboration with the Chinese government.

Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar, extended congratulations to the Chinese people and highlighted the growing cooperation between Pakistan and China, especially in the knowledge industry. He emphasized the role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in elevating bilateral relations and promoting economic development. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the 74th Founding Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.