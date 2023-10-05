Women spend more time on domestic care work as compared to men, Study suggested

An event on “Women’s Voice and Leadership Pakistan” was organised by Mumkin Alliance with the collaboration of Oxfam Pakistan and Human Rights Defenders Network (HRDN) for disseminating two studies held at Local hotel on Thursday.

It the event, representatives of Punjab Commission on the Status of Women(PCSW), National Human Rights Commission (NCHR) , Intellectuals, academia , members of Civil Society, former MPAs were present. Ambreem Fatima coordinator of Mumkin Alliance had given introductory remarks and highlighted the purpose of the studies.

On the occasion, Dr Shahla Tabbasum head of Gender Studies from Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) presented "Measure women's contribution in care economy ". In Pakistan’s women’s care and Labour work in household has largely been neglected and is considered unproductive, she explained.

The study cited that women work in houses was not counted in national economy.

According to her study, women spend more time on domestic care work as compared to men while females spend around nine hours in a day on average domestic /care work; males spend 3.4 hours on average domestic /care work out of 24 hours.

She added that according to study, for the activities related to child rearing in the house, female spend dominantly larger time as compared to males. Female spend 10, 6040.95 hours in one month on childcare which is more than three times of what males spend time on childcare. According to her women are overburdened, as women do jobs at the offices and after coming back they do work at home too.

She suggested that it was a dire need of hour to encourage equal distribution of household care duties between women and men through awareness campaign and educational initiatives. On the occasion, A study on “Gender Transformation Analysis of women inclusion strategies in Social Development and Political Institutions” was presented by Dr Nasira Malik and said that Pakistan’s current standing of 175th out of the 181 countries in the Gender Development Index(GDI) reflects the immense challenges faced by women in the country and said the challenges to gender equality needs to be addressed.

Legal and constitutional framework for women needs to be implemented, she added.

According to her in study, Five Focus Groups Discussion (FDGs) was conducted in four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan. Study cited that 93 people were in favour of gender equality as fundamental human right.

At least 89.54 percent of the respondents believe that women and men should have equal opportunities in politics. Interestingly, half of the respondents were unaware of any laws and policies that promote political participation and inclusion and development of women.

Women participation in political parties are curtailed, said Dr Nasira. It was recommend in that study that collaboration with male politicians and household was very necessary for transformation. Furthermore, for the safety and inclusion of women , political parties should establish legal safeguard against harassment in politics. Study recommended that political parties should create structure within political parties to support women from physical, emotional and online harassment.

The study further added that women’s involvement in decision making should be promoted within the political parties so that inclusivity could be established in parties to strengthen democracy.

Salman Abid of SPO said that young generation is more aware that’s we need to raise the voice for women rights.

Dr Uzma Ashiq head of Gender Studies of LCWU concluded that unseen factor and barriers should be addressed. Our social pattern needs to be changed. Women will have to be given decision making power , said Uzma.