 Zaka Ashraf wishes Pakistan team luck ahead of World Cup 

LAHORE - PCB Management Commit­tee Chairman Zaka Ashraf extended best wishes to the Pakistan men’s team upon their participation in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in India.

The chairman extended his support to the team and urged the players to focus on playing great cricket rather than worrying about winning or losing. “I extend my support and best wish­es to the Pakistan team. I am confident that our team has the potential to achieve remarkable feats. They should focus on playing competitive cricket and de­livering an excellent perfor­mance in the tournament.

“I believe they will be vic­torious and will bring the trophy home to us. The play­ers just need to trust in their abilities and rest assured, the entire nation is firmly supporting them,” he added.