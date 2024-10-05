25 dengue patients admitted in DHQ Hospital Attock

Attock - At present, 25 patients suffering from dengue fever are admitted in DHQ Hospital Attock and efforts are being made to provide them best health facilities. Member Health Monitoring Committee Attock Malik Hameed Akbar said this while talking to this journalist. He said government is taking measures to control spread of dengue fever, however, cooperation of people is of paramount value and emphasised that people must act upon preventive measures, use mosquito nets, also use mosquito repellent lotions and not to store water in utensils without lids and also not to allow accumulation of water in open areas, washrooms and other places. Malik Hameed Akbar while replying to a question said that at present this hospital is facing shortage of beds.

, however, this issue will be resolved as within a week, a newly constructed ward having capacity of 50 beds will be made functional.