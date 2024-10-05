Saturday, October 05, 2024
Additional army troops deployed in Islamabad amid escalating protests

Web Desk
4:04 PM | October 05, 2024
National

In response to escalating protests in Islamabad, additional troops from the Pakistan Army have been deployed to ensure comprehensive security in key areas, including the Srinagar Highway, according to sources.

The army has taken control of critical locations, particularly along the Srinagar Highway, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sources indicate that the military is fully prepared to address any acts of violence or unrest with a firm approach.

In coordination with local authorities, army personnel have assumed responsibilities at major points leading to D-Chowk, which serves as a focal area for the ongoing demonstrations.

