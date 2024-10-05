Ahsan expresses annoyance over delay in Gwadar Safe City project

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday expressed strong displeasure over delays in the Gwadar Safe City project during a meeting, and directed to expedite the project’s completion without further delay.

The minister was chairing a high-level review meeting to address the challenges hindering the development of Gwadar Port and the Free Zone. Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, along with senior officials from various provinces and ministries, attended the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the key pending issues related to the Gwadar Free Zone’s development, including water, electricity, gas and sewerage system, the Gwadar Port and the Free Zone and the Gwadar Safe City Project.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed strong displeasure over delays in the Gwadar Safe City project, reprimanding relevant authorities for the unacceptable pace. He directed them to expedite the project’s completion without further delay.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens which is government top priority, emphasising systematic enhancements to national security measures to address concerns.

Ahsan Iqbal further emphasised the importance of accelerating the pace of all development projects in Gwadar to ensure their timely completion. He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its successful implementation. “We are fully committed to the development of CPEC and are taking all necessary steps to address urgent concerns, boost exports, and resolve challenges. We remain grateful to China for its continued support in this endeavour,” the minister added.