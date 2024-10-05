Saturday, October 05, 2024
Ali Amin Gandapur vows support for Imran Khan ahead of Islamabad protest

Web Desk
3:35 PM | October 05, 2024
hyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan represents a "redline" for the party's workers, emphasizing their determination to reach their destination without retreat.

"We will stand by the truth as Allah Almighty detests arrogance the most. Pharaoh was also very arrogant but he was defeated by Moses," he stated. Despite the government’s heightened threat of arrest for PTI workers, Gandapur vowed to proceed to Islamabad's D-Chowk for a protest at all costs.

Speaking to the media before departing for Islamabad, the KP CM expressed confidence that PTI workers would reach the protest location despite challenges. He emphasized that only orders from Imran Khan could deter them from their mission.

“I urge all workers to arrive at D-Chowk for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi.’ We will continue to fight for the protection of the constitution and strive for its restoration,” he asserted.

