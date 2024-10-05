Saturday, October 05, 2024
Arif Alvi’s wife, son moved SHC over dental clinic sealing

Our Staff Reporter
October 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Former president Dr. Arif Alvi’s wife and son, Awaab Alvi, have moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the sealing of their dental clinic in Karachi. The family of former president filed plea for de-sealing of their dental clinic located at Sindhi Muslim Society, a posh area of Karachi. The petition claims that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sealed the clinic as an act of political revenge. Barrister Ali Tahir, the petitioners’ lawyer, stated that Dr. Arif Alvi is being harassed purely on political grounds. The petition further highlighted that the dental clinic has been operational for many years, and no prior notice was given before sealing, which is deemed an illegal action. On Thursday night, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sealed a dental clinic owned by former president of Pakistan Arif Alvi. Sources close to the development revealed that the dental clinic, located in Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), was reportedly established in a residential bungalow, which led to the action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Director Shakeel Jamali.

According to the SBCA, the clinic’s operation in a residential area violated building regulations, prompting the closure.

