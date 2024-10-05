Army deployed in Islamabad for SCO summit amid PTI protests

Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesters at D-Chowk; over 30 including Imran’s sisters arrested. Interior minister says won’t allow anyone to damage public properties. Police barricade Lahore, detain several PTI workers ahead of planned rally.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Amid escalating tensions in the federal capital due to the planned protest of opposition PTI, the federal government on Friday deployed Pakistan Army in Islamabad for a fortnight to ensure security for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The army troops will remain stationed in the capital city from today (Saturday) to October 17 in aid to the civil administration, for maintaining law and order situation during visits of VVIP delegations for the SCO heads of government meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif administration took the decision in exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution and the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

It says that the exact area of deployment along with additional number of troops, if requirement arises, will be worked out by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

Islamabad is hosting the SCO Summit that has been scheduled in Islamabad for October 15-16.

The deployment of troops has been made at a time when PTI has announced its protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk to block the controversial proposed Constitutional Package. The protest venue is located in the Red Zone, a few meters away from all highly sensitive government installations.

In the Friday evening, PTI supporters and workers had started gathering at the main Jinnah Avenue of the capital leading to the D-Chowk. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. Later, skirmishes broke out between the protestors and the police as the former pelted the latter with stones.

Police restored to teargas shelling to disperse PTI protesters when they tried move forward near Faizabad and Shamsabad.

Meanwhile, PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal reached the venue along with his supporters and removed some containers placed on the main road. The protestors had managed to get to the China Chowk of Jinnah Avenue till going to press amid a crackdown of the police.

The Islamabad police arrested a number of protestors while attempting to reach D-Chowk. The women police separately arrested Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, sisters of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, and shifted them to women police station.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s convoy remained stuck near Burhan interchange during the day.

On the occasion, clashes broke out between the KP convoy and the police. Tear gas was fired to control the protestors, with several PTI workers arrested as they attempted to make their way into the capital.

Lashing out at the federal government, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that police were firing tear gas shells at “peaceful” political workers.

“Several PTI protesters sustained injures due to firing and shelling by the police personnel,” he claimed.

The chief minister vowed to reach the Islamabad’s D-Chowk at all costs. He further said that the injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram has categorically rejected the impression that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was using his government’s resources for the protest rally.

“Gandapur is a Pakistani citizen and staging protest is our [democratic] right,” he added.

Islamabad Police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi while talking to reporters at the protest venue said they had made over 30 arrests but the exact number would be updated later. He said action had been taken where attempts were being made to hurt police or damage properties.

Talking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused that the PTI supporters were armed and planning an attack on the capital. “We will not allow anyone to damage property,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur should look at his actions and reconsider.

Talking from the place where the protesters had gathered, Naeem Haider Panjutha, a PTI lawyer and spokesperson to ex-premier Khan, said they would stay there till CM Gandapur joins us. “Peaceful protest is our right and no one can snatch this right from us,” he said amid slogans of the charged party workers in favour of their leader Khan. He said their target was to reach the D-Chowk at any cost.

Friday was a very tough day for the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the local administration had blocked twin cities at many crossings and roads by placing shipping containers. The mobile phone and internet data services remained suspended in both the cities for the entire day. Such services were opened in the evening for some time and then again suspended to limit connectivity of people in anticipation of the protest.

In Punjab, Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha, with a ban on political gatherings, protests, and demonstrations. Rangers have been deployed in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Lahore to maintain law and order during the protests.

Meanwhile, in wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned protest rally on Saturday (today) at Minar-e-Pakistan, police have detained several PTI activists, declaring them as miscreants. Additionally, the government of Punjab has reportedly issued arrest orders of at least 1,590 PTI workers.

In anticipation of PTI’s protest rally earlier announced to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5, the provincial government locked the city blocking the main arteries leading to Minar-e-Pakistan ground by placing containers on Friday. Police contingents were deployed at Greater Iqbal Park. Moreover, Lahore police also blocked key exit points of the city placing containers, and measures to stop PTI workers were completed for scheduled protest, stalling the routine life for the residents of the area.

PTI is all set for the planned gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan today to celebrate the birthday of the party’s founder. In this regard, police set up a camp at the Azadi Flyover and placed containers near Data Darbar to block roads. Despite several requests submitted by PTI seeking permission for the demonstration, the Lahore deputy commissioner did not issue an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to PTI for the rally. The administration also locked the entrance gates to Greater Iqbal Park.

Apart from that, containers, water cannons, prison vans, and heavy police force have been deployed at Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig in order to halt the influx of PTI supporters into the provincial capital on Saturday.

Section 144 was also imposed under the pretext of security measures in order to obstruct PTI’s political gathering in Lahore. Additionally, Rangers had been called in for security in Lahore.

According to the notification, in Lahore, Section 144 will remain enforced from October 3, to October 8. The decision to impose the ban was made on the recommendation of local district administration.

A spokesperson for the Home Department stated that, given the security threats, any public gathering could serve as a soft target for terrorists. Therefore, these orders were issued to maintain law and order and protect lives and property. The notification, for the enforcement of Section 144, requested the Ministry of Interior to provide Rangers for additional security.

On the other hand the decision to impose Section 144 in Lahore for six days was challenged in the Lahore High Court seeking its annulment. A citizen, Najiullah, filed a petition arguing that the imposition of Section 144 was illegal and unconstitutional, as the Constitution of Pakistan granted citizens the right to protest.

Speaking to The Nation, PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz detailed party’s preparation amidst the extensive arrangements aimed to sabotage PTI political gathering, he said workers and leaders of PTI will reach Minar-e-Pakistan at all costs.

When asked since PTI haven’t been granted the clearance certificate and in that case if PTI still proceeds with the protest, the situation will lead to possible legal action, the PTI leader responded stating they were already facing numerous fabricated cases. In response to a question about PTI strategy amid heavy security and roadblocks, he simply stated that their only strategy and goals were to reach Minar-e-Pakistan.