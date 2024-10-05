Brand-new cars reduced to scrap after firing incident 

RAWALPINDI - Unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at a showroom in Rawalpindi, destroyed a number of brand-new cars and also spreading panic in the areas on Friday.

According to sources in police, the reason for the indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons on the showroom located in Gulraiz Phase II within limits of Airport Police Station was rooted in a property dispute. The accused fled away from the crime scene.

Showroom owner Mian Sohail claimed that four new cars worth Rs35 million were destroyed in the firing on the plaza where his showroom is located. He said there was another firing incident a day ago which damaged a mobile shop, but the police did not take any action.

The police said they have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police ITP education wing organized one-day workshop on road safety at WAPDA Staff College on Friday. The workshop was attended by education wing member, drivers and other staff of the government organization, the spokesman said.