Case registered against 17 PTI workers following unrest at Faizabad

Web Desk
2:26 PM | October 05, 2024
Following last night’s unrest at Faizabad, authorities have registered a case against 17 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under anti-terrorism provisions. The case was filed at the Sadiqabad Police Station and includes 250 unidentified workers as co-accused.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), four police personnel from Rawalpindi sustained serious injuries due to stone-pelting by PTI workers during the incident. The report states that PTI activists attacked police officers and police mobile vans at the scene.

Additionally, the FIR alleges that PTI workers approached Faizabad armed with sticks while shouting anti-state slogans, escalating tensions in the area. The situation remains under investigation as authorities work to address the unrest.

