CM Maryam performs ground breaking of first public-sector autism school

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam nawaz Sharif Friday performed the groundbreaking of the country’s first autism school in the public sector. “Complete the construction work in one year,” the chief minister directed the authorities concerned while laying the foundation stone of the autism school. She also directed them to immediately start hiring autism experts, and prepare a project in consultation with the experts. Madam Chief Minister said,”Pakistan’s first autism school project is very close to my heart.” She added,”A child with autism deserves compassion and love.” The CM inspected the model of autism school, and was briefed on it by the relevant authorities. She was apprised that the first autism school will consist of ground floor and first floor with 11 classrooms for junior section and 10 classrooms for senior section. The chief minister was further briefed that a cubicle speech session, 10 classrooms, therapy room, paeds room, pre-vocational training room, daily living activity room and computer room will be established on the ground floor, while 3 classrooms, multi-purpose hall, committee room, library, resource room and material development room will be established on the first floor. Maryam Nawaz was told the autism school will have room for two more floors for future use. She was also informed that a security wall, fire alarm system, telephone exchange and overhead reservoir will be established in Pakistan’s first autism school.

