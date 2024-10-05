Commissioner pays surprise visit to hospital

Dir lower - Under the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Public Agenda, Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan conducted a surprise inspection of the Category D Hospital in Talash Shamshi Khan, Dir Lower district, on Friday.

The Commissioner, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan and Assistant Commissioner Taimargarh Zaid Safi, inspected various units of the hospital in Talash Shamshi Khan.

The Commissioner inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to patients at the hospital.

MS Dr Arshad provided a detailed briefing on the medical facilities and other matters related to the hospital.

While issuing directives, the Commissioner instructed that the Category D Hospital in Talash should be connected to an Express Line to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He also directed preparation of a comprehensive report for the solarisation of the hospital, which would be sent to the provincial government for further action.The Commissioner emphasised the importance of providing timely medical care to patients and called for action against officials who neglect their duties.

He stressed that all available resources should be utilized to ensure the provision of quality and timely medical services to the people under the Chief Minister’s Public Agenda program.

He also directed the TMO Timergara to ensure that all hospital waste is disposed of at safe dumping sites on a daily basis.

Additionally, the Commissioner instructed the Executive Engineer of PESCO to provide an electricity transformer to the Talash Hospital as soon as possible.