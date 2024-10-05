Does she Deserve that?

I’m writing with grief and a broken heart to raise my voice for the female doctor in Kolkata, India, who was raped at her workplace. Instead of taking serious action, people are arguing whether it was one person or a group. Does it really matter?

Did she deserve that? All she ever wanted was a good life for herself and her family. She worked hard all her life, and now, when her dream was finally coming true, she faces such a tragic fate. She was there saving lives, but in the end, she lost her own. And now people are discussing how, when, and where, but no one is asking why.

AREEJ YOUNIS,

Fortabbas.