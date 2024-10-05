Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Does she Deserve that?

October 05, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I’m writing with grief and a broken heart to raise my voice for the female doctor in Kolkata, India, who was raped at her workplace. Instead of taking serious action, people are arguing whether it was one person or a group. Does it really matter?

Did she deserve that? All she ever wanted was a good life for herself and her family. She worked hard all her life, and now, when her dream was finally coming true, she faces such a tragic fate. She was there saving lives, but in the end, she lost her own. And now people are discussing how, when, and where, but no one is asking why.

AREEJ YOUNIS,

Fortabbas.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1728025613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024