England captain Ben Stokes to miss opening Test against Pakistan due to injury

England captain announced on Saturday that he will miss the opening test against Pakistan in Multan as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. The match is set to begin on Monday, with batter Ollie Pope taking over as captain after leading England during the home series against Sri Lanka.

“I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this game, but I’ve taken the call to miss this one because I’ve not quite managed to get game-ready,” Stokes told BBC Sport. He added that there is still a significant amount of work to be done in his rehabilitation program.

Stokes had trained mostly alone before batting in the nets on Saturday, ultimately ruling himself out of the first of the three tests against Pakistan. He expressed uncertainty about his participation in the second test, which is also in Multan, starting on October 15.

“I’ve pushed myself incredibly hard and worked hard with the medical team to get to where I’m at now,” he said, noting that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery. “I’ll be working just as hard over the next 10 days to try to get myself fit for the second test.”

England announced their playing XI for the first test, featuring Durham seamer Brydon Carse, who will make his test debut. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach returns to the setup for the first time since the India tour in January, while opener Zak Crawley rejoins the team after fully recovering from a broken finger sustained over the summer.

Fresh off a 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka, England will enter the three-match series as favorites against a Pakistan side coming off a 2-0 whitewash by Bangladesh last month. Despite this, England batter Joe Root emphasized the importance of not taking anything for granted.