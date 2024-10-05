England ready for ‘classy’ Pakistan batting: Zak Crawley

LAHORE - England’s top-order batter, Zak Crawley, has cautioned his team against underestimating Pakistan’s batting prowess ahead of their three-match Test series starting from October 7. Crawley, who missed the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a fractured finger sustained during the West Indies tour, is set to make his return to the squad.Replacing Crawley against Sri Lanka was Dan Lawrence, but now the dynamic opener is back and ready for the challenge.

Crawley has had an impressive Test career, accumulating 2,708 runs at an average of 32.23, including four centuries and 15 fifties. His record against Pakistan is particularly noteworthy, with 555 runs in five matches at an outstanding average of 69.37. On Asian soil, he has proven himself as well, with 744 runs across 12 matches.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the series, Crawley expressed respect for Pakistan’s batting strength, recognizing their ability to turn the game around. “As a batter myself, I know form is temporary, but class is permanent. Pakistan’s batting line-up is full of class players, and we won’t underestimate them. They have match-winners who can take the game away from us, so we need to be at our best to come out on top.” Babar Azam was Pakistan’s top performer in the 2022 Test series against England, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer with 348 runs at an average of 58. However, he has struggled to replicate that form recently, not having scored a Test fifty since January 2023.

Despite that, Crawley remains cautious, fully aware of Babar’s potential to bounce back. He also addressed the challenge of facing Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, dismissing claims that the captain is out of form. “I would never say Babar Azam is out of form. His play is simply beautiful - he’s a graceful, class act. We’ll need to be at our absolute best to dismiss him,” he added.