England Tests

Pakistani cricket is at a critical juncture, having suffered two humiliating defeats at the hands of Bangladesh following a disastrous World Cup run in the United States, where Pakistan lost to a team composed of part-time immigrant players from South Asia. This has raised the real possibility of Pakistan being relegated to the ranks of smaller cricketing nations, a far cry from its position as one of the most accomplished and thrilling teams to watch in the sport. With England now in Pakistan for a series, this is a crucial test—not only of the team’s cricketing ability but also of its management.

Can Pakistan reverse the trend of losing against England at home, or will it show that the team still has some fight left? So far, the prospects don’t look promising.

Reports of player conflicts with coaches, captains, and selection committees are rampant across the media. The same ego battles that brought down the talented Pakistani cricketers of the 1990s seem to have re-emerged in the 2020s, creating internal rifts that cannot be resolved without decisive action from the administration. Unfortunately, the administration has little time to figure things out. This series against England will be seen as do or die. After facing heavy criticism already, Pakistan can expect even more if it goes down without a fight, as it has in previous matches. Regardless of the outcome, if Pakistan’s performance falls short, it will be time for heads to roll at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). New leadership, fresh talent, and a commitment to professionalism are essential to revive a sport that is in decline.

Pakistan cannot afford to let cricket fade away. If it does, there will be no other team sport to capture the nation’s imagination. In that case, Arshad Nadeem may become our only sporting hero in a country of millions.