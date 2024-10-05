Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fawad Chaudhry's absence leave accepted in May 9 arson cases

Fawad Chaudhry's absence leave accepted in May 9 arson cases
Web Desk
12:33 PM | October 05, 2024
National

The Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) has accepted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s request for a one-day absence leave during the hearing of his bail pleas in five arson cases related to the events of May 9.

The duty judge, Arshad Javed, presided over the hearing and granted Chaudhry's absence leave. Additionally, the court extended his interim bail until October 28.

In the previous hearing, Chaudhry’s lawyer, Zafar Iqbal, had submitted a request for attendance relief, citing health issues as the reason for his client's absence. The court approved this request and extended the interim bail until October 5, the date of today's hearing.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024