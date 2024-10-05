Fawad Chaudhry's absence leave accepted in May 9 arson cases

The Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) has accepted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s request for a one-day absence leave during the hearing of his bail pleas in five arson cases related to the events of May 9.

The duty judge, Arshad Javed, presided over the hearing and granted Chaudhry's absence leave. Additionally, the court extended his interim bail until October 28.

In the previous hearing, Chaudhry’s lawyer, Zafar Iqbal, had submitted a request for attendance relief, citing health issues as the reason for his client's absence. The court approved this request and extended the interim bail until October 5, the date of today's hearing.