Saturday, October 05, 2024
Federal government to issue warning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 149

Web Desk
3:57 PM | October 05, 2024
The federal government has decided to formally issue a warning to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under Article 149 of the constitution, sources revealed. The move aims to prevent the KP government from using provincial resources and machinery for political purposes.

The decision, approved by the prime minister, will be implemented after endorsement from the cabinet. The federal government is concerned that the provincial government’s actions may disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad.

While rumors about imposing governor’s rule were dismissed, sources indicated that KP officers could be directed not to follow any unlawful orders under Article 149.

