Govt plans Senate, NA sessions on judicial reforms next week

ISLAMABAD - The government has started contemplating to summon National Assembly and Senate sessions separately in the next week to reinitiate legislation process on a ‘constitutional package’. The ruling parties, in the last month, made a failed attempt to approve 26th constitutional amendment but owing to unsufficient numerical strength abruptly stopped legislation process before landing the draft in the parliament. Parliamentary sources revealed that the government in the All Parties Conference (APC) ,scheduled in the next week, will also decide to summon both the houses of the parliament.

The President Asif Ali Zardari will formally move the summary for calling the sessions to discuss host of current political matters and constitutional package. Sources said that the government side once again hold series of meetings to deliberate over its numerical strength (2/3 majority) before moving the draft in the parliament. The ruling party will also start work on dissident members to keep them in their fold as recently apex court in its verdict approved their right of vote defecting members.

The Supreme Court accepting review petition of Supreme Court Bar Association ruled that defecting parliamentarians should indeed be counted. The government seems happy over the decision keeping in mind the favour of defecting MNAs for legislation in near future. The ruling parties’ parliamentarians, in their first attempt last month, could not get through at attaining required numerical strength yet this second round to approve the controversial constitutional package could be successful, background discussions with ruling party members revealed.

The government needs strength in parliament for ensuring the magic figures [224 and 64] respectively in the National Assembly and the Senate. Sources said the members currently abroad are also being conveyed to reach immediately and be prepared for constitutional package.