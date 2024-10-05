Hania Aamir surprises fans at Diljit Dosanjh's London concert, sparking excitement and rumors

Pakistani "superstar" made a surprise appearance on stage at Punjabi star 's recent concert in London, creating a memorable crossover moment between the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries. During his UK concert tour, videos of the event quickly went viral on social media after Dosanjh spotted Hania in the crowd and invited her on stage, much to the audience's delight.

The viral clip captures the moment when the Punjabi singer called out to Hania, saying, "You’re a superstar, please come on stage!" The crowd erupted in applause as the star of "Kabhi Main, Kabhi Tum" made her way to join Diljit.

Once on stage, Diljit praised Hania's work, expressing his admiration for her performances in Pakistani dramas. "Hania ji, you do great work. I love watching your dramas," he remarked before dedicating his hit song "Lover" to her. Hania, visibly moved by the gesture, graciously thanked both the singer and the audience, adding to the night's already electric atmosphere.

In addition to Hania's surprise appearance, rapper Badshah also joined the concert as a special guest, further heightening the excitement. Social media platforms were soon flooded with photos and videos of the event, showcasing Diljit, Hania, and Badshah sharing the stage.

This concert is part of Dosanjh's ongoing "Dil-Luminati Tour," which has captivated fans in various cities across the UK. The singer is set to perform in 11 cities in India starting in October 2024, following his collaborations with global stars like Ed Sheeran and Badshah.

While Hania's appearance at the concert sparked excitement, it also revived rumors about her relationship with Badshah, with whom she had previously been spotted together.