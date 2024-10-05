Saturday, October 05, 2024
Health ministry issues new dengue advisory

October 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Islamabad has witnessed a staggering rise in dengue positive cases, jumping from 111 to 1,404 between September 9 and October 2.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has issued an urgent advisory, warning of increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and favorable weather conditions.

According to Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the majority of dengue larvae breeding grounds are established in homes, under-construction buildings, and public spaces.

To combat this, DHO teams have conducted intensive sweep activities, including Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and dengue prevention awareness.

