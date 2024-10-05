Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IESCO catches 288 power pilferers in September

Our Staff Reporter
October 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Detection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught a total of 288 individuals using direct electricity supply while 28 meters were found tampered in various circles of the company during September.

Sharing details, IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan said that IESCO’s detection teams checked over 93,000 meters across the region. 

The detection teams also imposed fines of over Rs 25.83 million on them while police arrested 33 electricity thieves, he added.

The CEO said that on the directives of the government and the Ministry of Power Division, the company had launched a comprehensive drive against power pilferers and a recovery drive in September 2023. Since the start of the anti-electricity theft campaign in September 2023, Rs 715.2 million fine have been imposed on 14,804 electricity thieves in IESCO region while 2,020 thieves have been arrested by police, he said.

Medicine prices surge by 14.15% in Pakistan, impacting healthcare affordability

Naeem Jan said that actions against electricity thieves and their facilitators across Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal circles were being carried out without any discrimination. 

The CEO also requested the consumers to support IESCO in the anti-electricity theft campaign and report any electricity theft to SDO offices or IESCO helpline number 118 so timely action could be taken.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024