IHC rejects early hearing of Bushra Bibi’s post-arrest bail plea

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices to the respondents in a bail petition filed by Bushra Bibi the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Toshakhana-II case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition moved by Bushra Bibi seeking post-arrest bail in Toshakhana case.

Besides issuing the notices, the IHC bench also sought response from the respondents in the case and deferred hearing of the petition till next week.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer contended that Bushra Bibi was detained in this case since July 13 and the trial court had rejected the bail plea of his client. He also requested the court to fix the case for hearing on the upcoming Monday.

However, Justice Miangul Hassan rejected the request saying let the case be proceeded as usual and directed the registrar office to fix the case next week. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for post-arrest bail in Toshakhan-II case after a trial court rejected her bail petition. She moved the court through her counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry Advocate and asserted that the petitioner was a house wife and the allegations against her were baseless.

In her petition, the counsel asserted that the investigation was not transparent and the case was filed just to keep the petitioner in jail. He said the same case was being run with different angles. The petitioner prayed to the court to grant her post-arrest bail and dismiss the verdict of trial court. Earlier, a trial court had rejected the post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi on September 30. Bushra Bibi was arrested as part of investigations into the ongoing Toshakhana case, where accusations involved the alleged misuse of gifts received during official foreign trips. She received the Bulgari jewelry set during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021. The jewelry set included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pair of earrings.