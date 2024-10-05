Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Indian army kills 23 Maoists in gun battle

Indian army kills 23 Maoists in gun battle
NEWS WIRE
October 05, 2024
Newspaper, International

New Delhi   -   Indian security forces shot dead at least 23 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the country’s home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face “all-out” assault.

More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement in India’s resource-rich tribal heartlands.  Friday’s gunfight took place a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the rebel movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.  Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar told AFP that a “confirmed number” of 23 rebels had been killed, but that the toll could be as high as 30.  “There is (a) minor injury to one guy on our side,” he added, saying that the wounded man had been evacuated by helicopter and was now safe. The skirmish took place in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh. Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India’s security forces was still ongoing.

Medicine prices surge by 14.15% in Pakistan, impacting healthcare affordability

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024