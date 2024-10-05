Indian FM to visit Pakistan for first time since 2015

ISLAMABAD - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

According to the Indian media, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will attend the SCO summit to be held in Islamabad this month.

This will be the first visit by a high ranking Indian minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade. The trip comes after Mr Jaishankar’s Pakistan FM attended a similar meeting of foreign ministers from the SCO in India last year - he was the first senior Pakistani politician to visit since 2011.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Friday said that comprehensive arrangements were being made for the hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the federal capital Islamabad. Addressing a news conference here, he said it is an honour for Pakistan to host such a mega event after many decades. He said that the heads of government from the member countries will attend the conference.

He said Pakistan is securing successes on the diplomatic front under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif adding the visits of foreign delegations to the country is a manifestation of it. He said heads of government of 12 member states would be coming to Pakistan for participation in the Summit. The information minister said the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister remained successful which, he said, will help promote bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields. He said Malaysia has expressed interest to import rice and meat from Pakistan.

He said Pakistani high-ups discussed with the Malaysian Prime Minister the issues of Palestine and Kashmir. He also praised PM Shehbaz for his speech at the UN, saying the world also praised it.

The Minister said a Saudi high-level delegation is also visiting the country in the next few days. Alluding to the improved economic indicators, he said the world institutions and leaders are also recognizing the fact and it is also for the opposition to accept it. He said improving the lives of common man is the priority of the government.

He hoped that the visits of foreign delegations would help improve Pakistan’s economy. Coming to the country’s economy, Tarar said that tax filers have doubled in the country during the past year. He said exports have increased up to 14 percent and added the government was striving to provide relief to the masses.