Saturday, October 05, 2024
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Web Desk
4:12 PM | October 05, 2024
In a significant development, a district and sessions court in Islamabad has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with illegal arms and liquor cases.

The decision comes as Gandapur is currently in Islamabad with his convoy, preparing to stage a protest at D-Chowk, where he is presently located at the KP House.

The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi regarding a case registered at the Bahara police station concerning the recovery of illegal arms and liquor.

Despite multiple court summons, Gandapur failed to appear before the court.

The judicial magistrate has ordered authorities to arrest Gandapur and present him in court at the next hearing scheduled for October 12. Sources indicate that Gandapur's repeated absences led the judge to issue the non-bailable arrest warrant.

Web Desk

