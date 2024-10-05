Israel claims 250 Hezbollah commanders martyred in ground operation in Lebanon

NEWS WIRE - More than 250 Hezbollah commanders were martyred during Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon since troops began a ground offensive there earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces said Friday, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Israel has “more surprises in store” and the Lebanese group bombarded the north with rocket salvos. The Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon were described by the IDF as “limited, localised, and targeted raids,” with the goal of demolishing Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the border area, especially in the villages adjacent to Israel, to enable residents of the north to return home. Two Israeli soldiers were killed and 24 were wounded in a drone attack by an Iran-backed militia in Iraq early Thursday morning, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday. According to an IDF probe, two explosive-laden drones were launched from Iraq in the attack, one of which was shot down by air defenses and the second impacted an army base in the northern Golan Heights several minutes later.