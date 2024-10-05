Khamenei says Iran’s allies will not back down in war with Israel

BEIRUT - Iran’s supreme leader vowed in a rare address on Friday that his allies around the region would keep fighting Israel, as he defended his country’s missile strike on his country’s arch-foe. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s address in Tehran was the first since Iran launched its second ever attack on Israel, and also the first since exchanges of fire pitting Hezbollah fighters against Israeli troops escalated into full-blown war in Lebanon. Nearly a year after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its history on October 7, Israel announced it was shifting its focus to securing its border with Lebanon.

Israel says its objective is to allow 60,000 Israelis displaced by a year of cross-border rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah to return to their homes. Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people since September 23, according to the Lebanese health ministry, and forced hundreds of thousands more to flee their homes in a country already mired in economic crisis. Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Farsi-speaking Iran, he said in Arabic: “The resistance in the region will not back down with these martyrdoms, and will win.” The address comes as Israel weighs retaliation for Hezbollah backer Iran’s missile attack which Tehran said was revenge for the killing of Nasrallah and other top figures. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meanwhile landed in Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

He arrived after an intense night of bombardment of Hezbollah’s main bastion in the southern suburbs, with a US and an Israeli news website saying Israel targeted the militant group’s potential successor just a week after it killed its Nasrallah.

The strikes destroyed at least five buildings and left a huge crater in the road, an AFP photographer said. A target of one of Israel’s recent Beirut strikes was Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, US news site Axios said, citing three Israeli officials it did not identify.Israeli news website Ynet also reported Safieddine had been the target, while the Israeli military told AFP it was looking into the reports.

In Lebanon, a source close to Hezbollah said Nasrallah had been given a temporary burial in a secret location until a public funeral could be held. Hezbollah said it shelled Israeli troops in a border area of south Lebanon Friday, in the latest such clash on the frontier. Calls for restraint have multiplied but months of similar calls to halt fighting in Gaza failed to bring a ceasefire. Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,788 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations has described the figures as reliable.