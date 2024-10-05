Khawaja Asif accuses PTI of conspiracy against Pakistan ahead of SCO Summit

Pakistan’s Defence Minister launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of conspiring against the country's interests ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Asif criticized PTI for disrupting critical national events, drawing parallels to the 2014 sit-in protests that delayed the Chinese President's visit. He claimed the party is now attempting to sabotage Pakistan's international standing by targeting the SCO summit, which he believes will soon surpass the UN in importance for the nation.

The minister accused PTI of aligning itself with external forces, specifically referencing the party’s invitation to Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to participate in a protest at D-Chowk. He raised serious concerns about PTI's allegiance to Pakistan, asserting that this move undermines the country’s sovereignty.

Asif alleged that armed groups from Afghanistan, allegedly supported by PTI, are preparing attacks on Islamabad, echoing the patterns observed during the party's 2014 protests. He stated that these actions are akin to attacks on Pakistan itself, likening them to "an enemy force" targeting the country.

Furthering his allegations, Asif charged that PTI has aligned itself with a “Jewish lobby” and Taliban factions, accusing the party of orchestrating violence for political gain. He asserted that while Pakistan's economic indicators are improving, PTI is determined to derail this progress through chaos and bloodshed.