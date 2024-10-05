KP CS directs authorities to support businessmen in gemstone industry

Peshawar - In a meeting focused on the developments of the gemstone business and sports promotion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed authorities to provide comprehensive support to investors, entrepreneurs, and businessmen engaged in the gemstone industry.

While chairing the meeting, which was attended by representatives from the business community and key officials including the Secretary of the Industry Department, the Secretary of the Sports Department, and the Director General of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA,the Chief Secretary highlighted the immense untapped potential of the gemstone sector in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a wealth of precious gemstones that, if fully capitalized on, can significantly contribute to the province’s economic growth and create new opportunities for both local and international investors,” he stated.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the government is committed to fostering a conducive environment that encourages private-sector investment, ensures ease of business processes, and provides the necessary infrastructure for the gemstone trade to flourish. He further directed authorities to expedite measures that simplify and streamline procedures, attracting more stakeholders into the industry and contributing to the region’s prosperity.

In addition to discussions on the gemstone business, the meeting also addressed strategies to promote sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chief Secretary underscored the province’s reputation for producing athletes of international caliber and stressed the importance of creating a professional environment where sponsorships and private investments drive sports development.

“Thanks to significant improvements in sports facilities and playgrounds, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now ready to host national and international sporting events, which will not only elevate the profile of our athletes but also boost the province’s image,” the Chief Secretary remarked. He directed the sports authorities to accelerate efforts in organizing such events and fostering partnerships between the private sector and sports associations.

Recognizing the pivotal role that corporate sponsorship plays in developing robust sports infrastructure, he called upon investors and business leaders to contribute to the promotion of various sports in the province, ensuring that athletes, coaches, and sports professionals receive the support they need to excel.