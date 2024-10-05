Literature plays key role in capturing history, inspiring change: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that literature plays key role in capturing history, reflecting cultural diversity, and inspiring meaningful change.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Testament of Love, a captivating collection of short stories by Dr. Nasir Hussain Bukhari here on Friday, he said, “Testament of Love beautifully encapsulates the essence of the human experience, shedding light on the struggles faced by ordinary individuals in our society.”

The event celebrated Dr. Bukhari’s remarkable literary achievement and the profound impact storytelling has on society.

Yousaf Raza Gilani praised Dr. Bukhari for his exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to education, democracy, and literature. He commended Dr. Bukhari’s ability to create authentic characters whose stories resonate deeply with readers, fostering empathy and understanding across societal divides.

The Chairman Senate also recognized the invaluable contributions of the Foundation for Education, Entrepreneurship, and Literature (FEEL), led by Engr. Dr. Zakaullah Khan and Dr. Salahuddin Darwesh, for their dedicated efforts in promoting literature and addressing pressing social issues.

He further acknowledged the collaboration of the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and the Pakistan Academy of Letters in organizing the significant event.

Gilani reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for authors’ rights and underscored the importance of nurturing literary creativity. The Chairman Senate urged the attendees to continue fostering a culture that values and celebrates the arts, reminding everyone of literature’s crucial role in shaping a compassionate and enlightened society.