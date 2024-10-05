Malay Military Ties

The meeting between Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim towards the end of Munir’s visit to Pakistan marks an important milestone and an avenue for cooperation that should be further developed. Pakistan and Malaysia, both moderate-sized military powers in South Asia and Southeast Asia, are natural allies due to their status as the only two Muslim-majority military powers in the region. It is encouraging to see Pakistan prioritising military ties, with the strengthening of defence relations being a key focus in the press releases following the meeting.

It is also promising that the Malaysian Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Pakistani General for a reciprocal visit, and it is hoped that such consistent contact will lead to bilateral agreements beneficial to both nations. However, Pakistan should remain mindful that initial military relations with Malaysia may be limited, given Malaysia’s strong integration into the Western military-industrial complex. Globally, military hardware is typically procured through established alliances, and these relationships tend to remain stable due to the continuity of technology.

Malaysia’s military hardware is closely aligned with that of the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, and Australia—nations that form the core of the anti-China bloc in Southeast Asia. In contrast, Pakistan’s military procurement is closely tied to China. This divergence in defence partnerships may make interoperability and equipment exchange between Pakistan and Malaysia difficult, given the mismatched technologies.

Nonetheless, it is hoped that the cultural and regional similarities between the two nations can pave the way for fruitful collaboration. Ultimately, while alliances with global superpowers are often shaped by expediency and shifting geopolitics, partnerships grounded in regional and cultural ties between equals can offer long-term benefits to both parties.