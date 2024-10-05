Malik earns second crown with 60+ doubles title at ITF Dubai Masters MT200

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top-ranked ITF senior tennis player, Rashid Malik, alongside his partner Andrew Hibell of Great Britain, claimed the 60+ doubles title at the ITF Masters MT200 tournament in Dubai. The formidable duo emerged victorious against the Indian pairing of Garcian Lobo and Abdul Raheem in a commanding final.

Malik and Hibell displayed exceptional chemistry and form, cruising to a straightforward 6-1 win in the opening set. Although they encountered some resistance in the second set, the Pakistani-British duo maintained their momentum to secure a 6-2 victory, clinching the prestigious 60+ doubles crown victory with a score of 6-1, 6-2.

This triumph marks Malik’s second title at the ITF Masters MT200, further elevating his status in international senior tennis. Expressing his delight over the achievement, Malik said, “I had prepared diligently for this event and felt confident in my abilities to excel. Winning two titles here is a proud moment for me, and I extend my sincere thanks to my partner, Andrew Hibell, for his support throughout the tournament.

“My next target is to improve my ITF World Ranking after winning this title as I am currently ranked 66th in the world. I am now fully focused on World Championship next year in West Pam Beach (Florida),” he added.

Malik also extended his gratitude to his fellow senior players, Inam ul Haq, Waqar Nisar, and Shehryar Salamat, who joined him in representing Pakistan at the prestigious tournament. “They gave their all on the court, earning praise from both the players they competed against and those watching from the stands,” he added. “Their passion and determination were evident, and I hope more of our senior players will take up the challenge to compete in ITF Masters events and fly the Pakistani flag high.”