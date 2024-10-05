Medicine prices surge by 14.15% in Pakistan, impacting healthcare affordability

The prices of medicines in Pakistan have surged by 14.15% over the past year, according to a recent official report. This significant increase has made healthcare facilities 15.22% more expensive, creating challenges for individuals seeking medical treatment.

Additionally, doctors’ fees have risen by 18.76%, further adding to the financial burden on patients. The report highlights that medicine prices rose by 1.66% just in September, while dental services became 29.47% more expensive and medical tests saw a 7.32% increase.

Overall, medical facilities have become 17.12% costlier in the past year, making access to healthcare increasingly difficult. The report also notes that the education sector experienced a 9.58% price hike, and taxes on cars surged by an alarming 168.79%. Furthermore, the costs of textbooks and stationery rose by 5.75% and 7.71%, respectively.

In May, it was anticipated that medicine prices would escalate following the imposition of a sales tax of up to 18%. This tax was proposed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in the federal budget, based on recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Experts have warned that the introduction of an 18% GST on medicines will render them unaffordable for many, allowing pharmaceutical companies to set prices without restrictions.