Mobilink Bank wins ‘Digital Nations Video Creativity Award’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has achieved a significant milestone on the global stage by winning the prestigious ‘Digital Nations Video Creativity Award’ at the high-profile M360 APAC event held in Seoul, organized by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). The accolade was received by Hande Asik, Group Director of Communications and Strategy at VEON, for the bank’s groundbreaking campaign, The Invisible Heirs. The campaign shines a spotlight on the deeply rooted issue of women’s inheritance rights in Pakistan, breaking new ground in raising awareness and driving social change on this critical issue.

The M360 Digital Nations Awards celebrate the transformative power of mobile technology in shaping a nation’s digital future, and Mobilink Bank’s Invisible Heirs campaign embodies the same vision. The campaign illustrates how digital solutions can ignite real societal change, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of the M360 Digital Nations program to create more just, equitable, and progressive communities.

Mobilink Bank has revolutionized the conversation around women’s inheritance rights in Pakistan by confronting the long-standing social injustice they face. At the heart of this initiative is the innovative Inheritance Calculator, an easy-to-use digital tool integrated into the Bank’s consumer app- DOST. This feature enables women to easily calculate their rightful inheritance share, giving them key insights into their legal entitlements.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO Mobilink Bank, expressed, “This award underscores our commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for meaningful social change. The Invisible Heirs campaign signifies our dedication to creating enduring, transformative impact in the communities we serve. As the world undergoes rapid digital transformation, our focus extends far beyond traditional financial solutions. We are laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth, ensuring that technology becomes a powerful tool for empowering individuals, uplifting communities, and driving progress.” Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.