Mohsin Naqvi pledges to ensure SCO summit security against PTI disruptions

Federal Interior Minister has firmly declared that the government will not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, set to be hosted in Pakistan. During a media briefing at D-Chowk, Naqvi emphasized the importance of the event, citing the presence of international delegations as a testament to its significance.

Naqvi expressed confidence in the country's law enforcement agencies, stating that their morale is high and they are well-prepared to ensure the summit's success. "The SCO conference is our top priority," he said, reiterating the government's commitment to maintaining security and order during the summit.

Accusing PTI of attempting to sabotage the event, Naqvi assured the public that the government would take decisive action to prevent any disruptions. He confirmed that the police, FC, Rangers, and Army are on high alert to safeguard the international delegations and maintain the peace. "Anyone attempting to sabotage the summit will be dealt with firmly," the minister warned.

Earlier, during a security meeting chaired by Naqvi, a comprehensive plan was approved to ensure the safety of the . Additional personnel from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC), and Punjab police will be deployed to provide foolproof security for the high-profile event.

The SCO, which includes key nations such as India, China, Russia, and Pakistan, along with several Central Asian countries, is a major economic and security bloc. It has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organizations, making the upcoming summit a crucial event for Pakistan on the global stage.