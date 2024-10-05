Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Muhammad Waseem secures knockout victory against Jaba Memishishi in Bantamweight debut

Muhammad Waseem secures knockout victory against Jaba Memishishi in Bantamweight debut
Web Sports Desk
3:46 PM | October 05, 2024
Sports

Muhammad Waseem marked a triumphant return to the ring on Saturday, defeating Jaba Memishishi in their bantamweight contest with a stunning knockout in the later rounds. This victory comes after Waseem sought to bounce back from a loss to Sunny Edwards in 2022 when he challenged for the IBF flyweight title.

Waseem, moving up in weight classes, faced Georgia's Memishishi at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Julian’s after his original opponent dropped out. A powerful right hook from Waseem sent Memishishi to the canvas, securing his ninth knockout victory.

“I’m grateful for the support and look forward to bringing more victories for my country,” Waseem expressed after the fight. With this win, he climbed the World Boxing Federation’s (WBF) bantamweight rankings, improving his overall record to 13 wins and 2 losses, including nine knockouts.

The two-time WBC silver champion is determined to make a title push in his new weight class. He was originally scheduled to face South Africa’s Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant WBF world bantamweight title, but that bout has been postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.

Hania Aamir surprises fans at Diljit Dosanjh's London concert, sparking excitement and rumors

This upcoming fight will mark Waseem’s third attempt at becoming a world champion, following close decision losses to Cebekhulu's compatriot Moruti Mthalane for the IBF world flyweight title and to Sunny Edwards four years later.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024