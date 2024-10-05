Muhammad Waseem secures knockout victory against Jaba Memishishi in Bantamweight debut

marked a triumphant return to the ring on Saturday, defeating Jaba Memishishi in their bantamweight contest with a stunning knockout in the later rounds. This victory comes after Waseem sought to bounce back from a loss to Sunny Edwards in 2022 when he challenged for the IBF flyweight title.

Waseem, moving up in weight classes, faced Georgia's Memishishi at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Julian’s after his original opponent dropped out. A powerful right hook from Waseem sent Memishishi to the canvas, securing his ninth knockout victory.

“I’m grateful for the support and look forward to bringing more victories for my country,” Waseem expressed after the fight. With this win, he climbed the World Boxing Federation’s (WBF) bantamweight rankings, improving his overall record to 13 wins and 2 losses, including nine knockouts.

The two-time WBC silver champion is determined to make a title push in his new weight class. He was originally scheduled to face South Africa’s Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant WBF world bantamweight title, but that bout has been postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.

This upcoming fight will mark Waseem’s third attempt at becoming a world champion, following close decision losses to Cebekhulu's compatriot Moruti Mthalane for the IBF world flyweight title and to Sunny Edwards four years later.