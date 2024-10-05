Murree Road, Faizabad closed for traffic; Section 144, peaceful assembly act enforced in capital

ISLAMABAD - Faizabadand Murree Road have been closed for all kind of vehicular traffic, in view of the law and order situation, a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman said here on Friday.

Traffic advisory has been issued and the citizens have been requested to avoid unnecessary travel, he informed. The citizens have been requested to contact CTP numbers, 051-9274843 and 051-9273678 in case of any emergency, he added.

Stadium Road (Double Road) is closed for all kind of traffic, he said adding that 6th Road Chowk, Chandni Chowk and C-Block Chowk are closed for traffic.

Similarly, Khannapul, Sahi Chowk, Naz Cinema, Kohati Bazar Mor and Liaqat Bagh are closed. DAV College Chowk, Marrir Chowk, MH Chowk, Haider Road are also closed for all traffic while Kutchery Chowk and Kutchery to Koral, old Airport Road is open for all types of traffic. Sowan Bridge is also open for traffic, he said.

T-Chowk Rawat and Margalla Mor, Pirwadhai are closed for all kind of vehicular traffic. Khayaban, Shah Najaf, Carriage Factory and Chungi No. 26 road is also closed for all vehicular traffic.

Charing Cross and Dhama Sydian roads are also closed for the traffic.

The citizens can use Khawaja Corporation chowk which is open for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Chak Beli Mor, Rawat-Mandra Mor, Masa Kaswal, GT Road Gujar Khan is closed for all kind of traffic. The spokesman informed that Doultala Morr and GT Road Chakwal are also closed.

Koral Chowk has been closed for vehicular traffic, he said and informed that the roads would be opened as the law and situation improves in the city.

The emergency portal of CTP Rawalpindi is working 24 hours to facilitate the citizens, she added.

Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles would be allowed to move, the CTO said adding, the citizens in case of emergency can contact on the emergency portal of the city traffic police.

The CTP is fully cooperating with the citizens and providing alternative routes, she said.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

He said that the ICT Police is always busy protecting people’s lives and property.

He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable. He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order. He said Observe traffic advisories for road closures while traveling.

Guidance can be taken from Islamabad Police FM 92.4 and Pukar 15 to know the latest traffic situation, he added. Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15.