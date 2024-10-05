Need Rules and Regulations

Our beloved homeland is a wonderland of attractions, with tourism as the icing on the cake. Visitors from far and wide flock to our stunning cities, and we hear rave reviews from those who have experienced them firsthand. Tour operators are capitalising on this trend, showcasing a slice of heaven in the northern areas and advertising widely to attract potential tourists. Many families are also getting a chance to witness the region’s beauty through these tours. However, there is a fly in the ointment—tourists often complain about subpar facilities, including clean water, hot water, proper food, and transport and hotel issues.

When they voice their concerns, they are often given the cold shoulder, with companies saying they cannot resolve issues during the tour but will address them next time. It’s a case of taking the money and running, with hefty fees charged even for minor children, but delivering nothing in terms of amenities. In Pakistan, there is a lack of checks and balances and no clear platform for complaints beyond venting on social media.

We need to establish an online complaint cell to address grievances and take swift action, ensuring they are dealt with promptly and properly. There should be rules and regulations mandating a written agreement between tour operators and tourists regarding the provision of basic necessary facilities. In cases of non-compliance during the tour, there should be penal provisions and fines for operators who fail to provide the agreed services. A copy of the written agreement should be handed to the local or concerned administration for oversight and enforcement.

By doing so, the government can turn over a new leaf and boost tourism, which would greatly benefit the economy and local communities.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.