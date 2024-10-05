NUST confers honorary degree upon Malaysian Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD - National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Islamabad) conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy upon the Malaysian Prime Minister, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during a special convocation held at the NUST main campus, the other day.

At the occasion, the honourable dignitary also delivered a keynote address on Allama Iqbal, demonstrating a deep understanding of Iqbal’s thought, and its continuing relevance to balanced development, inclusive growth, and individual well-being.

The Prime Minister said, “I am sincerely thankful for the warmth and hospitality extended to me by the government and people of Pakistan, and I hope that our two nations will continue to grow even closer, forging stronger ties for the future.”

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude upon conferment of the doctorate degree honoris causa by NUST, he said, “With great humility, and in the spirit of Iqbal, I accept this honour on behalf of the people of Malaysia as a symbol of the deep intellectual and cultural connection between our nations.”

He maintained that it was a profound honour to be at NUST, terming the university a beacon of excellence in education, research and innovation.

Addressing the students, he remarked that their presence at NUST is a testament to their intellect, dedication and immense potential. He further said, “Just as Iqbal’s philosophy calls for continual self-improvement, your journey here will shape not only your own future but also the destiny of this nation.”