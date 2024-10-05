Saturday, October 05, 2024
One killed, three injured in two group clashes

Staff Reporter
October 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

ROHRI  -  One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in two group clashes that took place in Rohri area of Sukkur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.  According to details, two groups clashed with each other to settle dispute of a street children. As a result of fighting, one person died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in the same incident.  Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Sukkur hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

